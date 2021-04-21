DBT providing Rs 400 cr support for vaccine candidates by Zydus Cadilla, Biological E, Gennova, Bharat Biotech (single-dose intranasal): Govt.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:27 IST
DBT providing Rs 400 cr support for vaccine candidates by Zydus Cadilla, Biological E, Gennova, Bharat Biotech (single-dose intranasal): Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zydus Cadilla
- Bharat Biotech
- Govt
- Gennova