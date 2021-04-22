Left Menu

Centre's strategy for 'liberalised and accelerated COVID-19 vaccination' from May 1 is biased in favour of market, against people's interest

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:39 IST
Centre's strategy for 'liberalised and accelerated COVID-19 vaccination' from May 1 is biased in favour of market, against people's interest: Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in letter to PM.

