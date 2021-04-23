Rupee slips 12 paise to 75.06 against the US dollar in early trade.

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
In February 2019, after a steep drop in Wirecards share price, German authorities launched criminal probes into short-sellers and journalists who had accused the company of fraud, and banned investors from betting against the company.Docume...
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen, Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said on Friday.She was responding...
Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now India posts global daily cases record for second dayIndia recorded the worlds highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for a second day in a row on Friday surpassing 330,000 new ca...
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the families of 13 COVID-19 patients, who died in a fire at a hospital in Virar of Palghar district.A statement from the Chief Mi...