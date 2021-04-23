Left Menu

Rupee slips 12 paise to 75.06 against the US dollar in early trade.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 10:18 IST
Rupee slips 12 paise to 75.06 against the US dollar in early trade.
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Rupee slips 12 paise to 75.06 against the US dollar in early trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-The ex-convict's tale: Germany's role in Wirecard scandal under microscope

In February 2019, after a steep drop in Wirecards share price, German authorities launched criminal probes into short-sellers and journalists who had accused the company of fraud, and banned investors from betting against the company.Docume...

Hospitals facing acute shortage of oxygen despite strict govt orders: Sangita Reddy

Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen, Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said on Friday.She was responding...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now India posts global daily cases record for second dayIndia recorded the worlds highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for a second day in a row on Friday surpassing 330,000 new ca...

Virar hospital fire: Kin of each victim to get Rs 5 lakh aid

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the families of 13 COVID-19 patients, who died in a fire at a hospital in Virar of Palghar district.A statement from the Chief Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021