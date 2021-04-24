Left Menu

Serum Institute of India says initial prices of COVID vaccine were low globally due to advance funding; have to invest in scaling up now.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 16:02 IST
Serum Institute of India says initial prices of COVID vaccine were low globally due to advance funding; have to invest in scaling up now.

Serum Institute of India says initial prices of COVID vaccine were low globally due to advance funding; have to invest in scaling up now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore PM says Myanmar junta chief not opposed ASEAN role, delegation visit - media

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was not opposed to a visit by a delegation from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN, according to a local media report.He said he he...

Centre guides states, UTs on implementing COVID vaccine strategy from May 1

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr R S Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to guide the States and Union Territories on effective implementation of the new v...

COVID-19 norms violated during horse race; cases filed

Palakkad, Apr 24 PTI Kerala police on Saturday registered a case against over 200 people in connection with a horse race held near here for violating the COVID-19 health protocols.Police said they have registered three cases -- one against ...

Maha prison dept introduces panel visor caps for personnel

The prison department in Maharashtra has introduced new caps for its personnel for use during their duty hours.The home department issued a government resolution GR to this effect on Friday.As per the decision, the new panel visor caps repl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021