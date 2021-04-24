Serum Institute of India says initial prices of COVID vaccine were low globally due to advance funding; have to invest in scaling up now.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 16:02 IST
Serum Institute of India says initial prices of COVID vaccine were low globally due to advance funding; have to invest in scaling up now.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Serum Institute of India