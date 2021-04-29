Left Menu

We are looking at getting 4,000 oxygen concentrators, 10,000 oxygen cylinders from abroad:Foreign Secretary Shringla on COVID-19 situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:22 IST
We are looking at getting 4,000 oxygen concentrators, 10,000 oxygen cylinders from abroad:Foreign Secretary Shringla on COVID-19 situation.

We are looking at getting 4,000 oxygen concentrators, 10,000 oxygen cylinders from abroad:Foreign Secretary Shringla on COVID-19 situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia opens new criminal case against Navalny - allies

Russian authorities have opened a new criminal case against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for allegedly setting up a non-profit organisation that infringed on the rights of citizens, his allies said on Thursday.Navalny, 44, is servin...

'End is in sight': tackling a rare disease in a global pandemic

Guinea worm cases fell 50 last year despite pandemic Campaigners credit community-led efforts with success Access to clean water is key, say campaigners By Emeline WuilbercqADDIS ABABA, April 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Okello Aballa ...

Release Remdesivir seized by police for use by hospitals, HC tells AAP govt

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioner DC of the revenue department of AAP government to issue orders for release of Remdesivir, used in COVID-19 treatment, as soon as they are seized by the police from hoarders and ...

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

Although the countrys dam levels have begun dropping slightly as the country approaches the dry winter season in inland provinces, they are comparatively 15 higher than in the same period last year.Figures contained in a weekly report by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021