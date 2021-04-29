Sensex ends 32.10 pts higher at 49,765.94; Nifty advances 30.35 pts to 14,894.90.

... ...
... ...
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Iraq plans to import natural gas from Syria, the state-run Iraqi News agency reported, citing Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar.There is an imminent agreement to import Syrian gas into Iraq, he said, without giving details. Abdul Jabbar...
Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 29 ANINewsVoir Actor Bhumi Pednekar along with sister Samiksha collaborated with Ketto.org, South East Asias leading crowdfunding platform for the COVID Warrior x Ketto initiative to enable financial assistan...
IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Thursday said it has raised Rs 7.5 crore to provide immediate support to people affected by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India through its foundation.India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in...
Euro zone government bond yields rose across the board on Thursday ahead of a set of German inflation data that is expected to be exceed the European Central Bank target for a second month in a row. With the global economy on the mend, inve...