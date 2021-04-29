Bharat Biotech announces reduction in COVID-19 vaccine price for states to Rs 400/dose from Rs 600.

... ...
... ...
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday expressed concern over the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and asked the government to step up efforts to tackle the situation.There has been a surge in cases. The g...
The Madras High Court on Thursday suspended the operation of an order of a lower court in Villupuram, which awarded a four year rigorous imprisonment RI to former AIADMK legislator R P Paramasivam in an assets case.Justice M Nirmal Kumar, w...
The labour ministry has implemented a decision of retirement fund body EPFOs trustees to hike the maximum sum assured payable under the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 1976 to Rs 7 lakh from the existing Rs 6 lakh.The Employees P...
UN experts today called on Nigerian authorities to comply with the decision of the Federal High Court to release the prominent humanist and rights defender Mubarak Bala on bail.Today marks one year since Mr Bala was arrested and detained in...