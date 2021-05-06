Sensex rises 272.21 points to close at 48,949.76; Nifty gains 106.95 points to 14,724.80.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Relations between Turkey and the European Union are looking better in 2021 after a difficult year last year, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday. Asked what more Germany could do for Turkeys bid to join the EU, Maas replied ...
A case has been registered against a supplier of swab sticks used for collecting nasal and throat samples for COVID-19 testing, after a video allegedly showed that the items were being packed in unhygienic conditions at a slum in the neighb...
SpiceXpress on Thursday transported 1,100 oxygen concentrators and other COVID-19-related medical equipment from Nanjing in China to New Delhi.The consignment was airlifted in SpiceXpress widebody A330 aircraft, according to a statement.Spi...
Bengal govt to provide home guard jobs to kin of five Cooch Behar firing victims CM Mamata Banerjee....