Russian state media reports that 8 students and one teacher have been killed in a school shooting in Kazan.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
The German cabinet is due to agree on tighter sector targets for carbon emission curbs on Wednesday and probably bring forward an exit date for ending coal generation currently set at 2038. A draft law, seen by Reuters httpswww.reuters.comb...
The Marylebone Cricket Club MCC, the Guardians of the Laws of Cricket, has gone through the research study from the University of Cambridge which has suggested the use of bamboos to make bats offers a more suitable alternative to the tradit...
Supplies of gasoline tightened further in parts of the United States on Tuesday as the shutdown of the nations biggest fuel pipeline by hackers entered its fifth day, raising concern about price spikes at the pumps heading into the summer d...
In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering expressed his solidarity with the people of India amid its efforts against the recent wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Ministers Office PMO said on Tues...