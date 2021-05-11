Sensex slumps 340.60 pts to end at 49,161.81; Nifty drops 91.60 pts to 14,850.75.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Tuesday asked the Indian athletes to never break Covid-19 protocols of other countries. Rijijus remarks came as the Indian shooting contingent departed for Croatia on Tuesday...
The week-long DAG fundraiser sale of artworks concluded within 36 hours, raising Rs 1 crore in support of the charity institutions working towards Covid-19 relief in India, announced the organisers on Tuesday.Notably, 46 out of the 51 art w...
Bars, restaurants, cinemas, and fitness centers will be allowed to welcome guests indoors from June 9, Belgian broadcaster VRT reported on Tuesday.The Belgian government is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the further easing of restrictions im...
Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir As the nation is ushering into new emission standards - Sany India, a global leader in the CE Industry has successfully embraced the Bharat CEV Stage IV norms and upgraded launched four new truck cranes ST...