BJP chief J P Nadda asks party-ruled states to launch programmes to help children orphaned by Covid on May 30, Modi govt's 7th anniversary.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 18:14 IST
