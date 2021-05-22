BJP will not hold any celebratory events to mark Modi govt's 7th anniversary; will organise various welfare events: Party chief J P Nadda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 18:16 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP will not hold any celebratory events to mark Modi govt's 7th anniversary; will organise various welfare events: Party chief J P Nadda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi govt's
- J P Nadda
- Party
Advertisement