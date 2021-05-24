All 400 vaccination sites for 18-44 age group closed in Delhi; Covaxin centres for 45-plus people shut too: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 13:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
