Single day spike of 1,96,427 COVID-19 infections, 3,511 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,69,48,874, death toll to 3,07,231:Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 10:13 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
