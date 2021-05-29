You (PM) are pursuing vendetta politics as you are yet to come to terms with BJP's poll defeat in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 16:07 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
