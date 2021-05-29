No word to criticise the way Bengal CM, chief secretary insulted PM: BJP's Suvenu Adhikari on Friday's cyclone review meeting.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
No word to criticise the way Bengal CM, chief secretary insulted PM: BJP's Suvenu Adhikari on Friday's cyclone review meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal CM
- Suvenu Adhikari
Advertisement