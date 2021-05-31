BJP leaders criticising Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over vaccination to hide failures in Covid management in country: Dy CM Manish Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 14:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
