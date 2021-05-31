I appeal to all state governments, opposition leaders, IAS-IPS officers, NGOs to fight battle together: Mamata on Centre's letter asking Bengal chief secy to report to Delhi.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-05-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 17:38 IST
