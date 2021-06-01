Left Menu

Dept to embark on job seekers' registration drive in Msukaligwa

The drive will see unemployed youth in the municipality registered for possible work opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-06-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 15:25 IST
Dept to embark on job seekers' registration drive in Msukaligwa
During the sessions, PES will register work seekers on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database, as well as provide employment counselling. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Employment and Labour will over the next two weeks embark on a job seekers' registration drive in the Msukaligwa Local Municipality in Mpumalanga.

The drive will see unemployed youth in the municipality registered for possible work opportunities.

The campaign will be spearheaded by the department's Public Employment Services (PES).

"PES will embark on a labour search in the communities of Msukaligwa Local Municipality from 1 – 4 June 2021 and 07 – 11 June 2021. The schedule for the second week will be communicated in due course," the department said.

During the sessions, PES will register work seekers on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database, as well as provide employment counselling.

The objectives of the sessions are to, amongst others, raise awareness about PES and its free services for work seekers, and conduct a labour search for opportunities that are available. The sessions will also provide employment counselling.

The sessions are scheduled as follows:

Breyten Ward 13 and 14, on 1 June at 8 am.

Lothair Ward 15 and 12, 2 June at 8 am.

Chrissiesmeer 19 & Warburton ward 12, 3 June at 8am

Davel Ward 10, 4 June at 8 am.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021