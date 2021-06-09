NIA arrests Muhammed Mansoor P. H, alleged key conspirator in Kerala gold smuggling case, on his arrival from UAE: Agency spokesperson
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
NIA arrests Muhammed Mansoor P. H, alleged key conspirator in Kerala gold smuggling case, on his arrival from UAE: Agency spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Muhammed Mansoor P. H
- UAE: Agency
Advertisement