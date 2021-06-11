We will not take back those who left TMC just ahead of polls to join BJP; they are 'gaddars' (traitors): Party supremo Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 17:00 IST
- Country:
- India
We will not take back those who left TMC just ahead of polls to join BJP; they are 'gaddars' (traitors): Party supremo Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement