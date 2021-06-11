With Their Lives on the Line, Libyan Women Speak Up

With Libya's all-important December elections under threat from both political complacency and Turkey-affiliated militant groups, thirteen women, participants in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, have called on all Libyan stakeholders to abide by the agreed roadmap for free and democratic elections.

Their plea comes in the context of increased uncertainty regarding the election, which is seen by most observers as Libya's best chance to close the bloody chapter of their recent civil war. The upcoming vote is threatened not only by Libyan politicians who, having gained power in the transitional Government of National Unity, might be unwilling to relinquish it but also by the presence of a large number of Turkish troops and mercenaries in the country.

Libyan women have reason to crave a change

It's not surprising that Libyan women are the ones pushing for democratic elections which might bring about a breath of fresh air. Despite being an integral part of the 2011 revolution that saw the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libyan women did not receive their proper place at the table in the aftermath and were further pushed out of the political sphere when the country descended into civil war in 2014.

The chaos that gripped the country in the wake of Gaddafi's death was particularly damaging to women, who found themselves kidnapped or assassinated by Islamist groups, sexually assaulted by mercenaries and silenced by the country's political elites.

Some, like human rights activist Magdulein Abaida, have found justice in a court of law. Nine years after she was unlawfully arrested and tortured by Islamist militias for organizing public events dedicated to gender equality, she won her case in front of the UN's Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, which dictated Libya should ensure accountability and provide reparations for her suffering. But hundreds or even thousands of women like her remain nameless and will never see their oppressors and killers brought to justice. As such, Libyan women have every incentive in the world to try and forge a lasting peace and a more stable government.

Critiques of Turkey face harsh pushback

The thirteen members of the LPDF are not the only women in recent weeks to remind Libya's political elite that their allegiances should lie first and foremost with their country, rather than their foreign backers.

Last month, Najla El-Mangoush, who is the first woman ever to serve as Libya's foreign minister, was pressured to quit and subjected to death threats and online abuse after she criticized Turkey's outsized influence and asked Ankara to remove its mercenaries from the country. Despite general unease regarding the continued presence of Turkish troops, few other political figures from the Turkey-backed Government of National Accord had dared to openly criticize their purported allies, well aware that Ankara's support was the only thing that stopped popular Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar from taking Tripoli.

Mangoush's warnings were proven right just hours after her speech when an armed gang stormed a Tripoli hotel previously used by the presidency and demanded to be given the location of the Foreign Minister. The attack, orchestrated by members of a GNA-affiliated group called Burkan al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage), was prompted by Mangoush's criticism of "brotherly" Turkey, which the group regards as Libya's only true ally. Amid calls to relocate the government to the eastern port of Sirte, the Tripoli authorities tried to downplay the seriousness of the attack, claiming that no shots were fired and no kidnapping took place.

Despite claiming the presence of formal and informal fighters in Libya is necessary to keep the peace, Turkey's troops are an even bigger liability in peacetime than they were before the ceasefire. Given how thoroughly Turkish-backed militias control the streets of Tripoli, it's difficult to imagine that the Turkish brass wasn't aware of the hotel raid.

Turkish influence a step backwards for women

Turkey's continual refusal to remove its fighters from Libya is seen by many as part of Erdoğan's plan to increase Turkish influence over unstable countries in the Greater Middle East. It is then no coincidence that women have been among the most vocal opponents of Turkish interference in Libyan affairs. The time when Turkey was a leader of gender equality among Muslim states is long gone and Erdoğan's plans for regional influence do not bode well for women living in countries like Libya or Syria, which fall under Turkish influence.

Throughout his presidency, Erdoğan has allied himself with increasingly radical groups in an attempt to strengthen his position, while also moving ideologically towards religious conservatism. He has claimed in the past that gender equality is "against nature" and that women who work are only "half persons", in addition to proposing the introduction of gender-segregated universities.

Just earlier this year, Erdoğan withdrew Turkey from the now ironically named Istanbul Convention, an international agreement on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence. The decision drew internal and international criticism, particularly given the fact that the number of murdered women in Turkey has been growing at an alarming rate over the last 10 years.

Democracy offers the best hope

Greater Turkish influence, then, is the last thing that Libyan women need. After decades of neglect and the horrors of the civil war, Libyan women see in the December election their best hope at achieving the social and political status that has so far been denied to them. The December elections are not only about the political participation of women, but also about their access to education, their safety from Islamists and mercenaries, and their role within Libyan society.

Women rarely win when men are fighting in the field, but in a free election where they make up half of the electorate their power is exactly the same as that of a man with a rifle. That balance of power is precisely why it is so important to protect the Libyan elections in the face of internal and foreign aggression.

