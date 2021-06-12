Chances of third wave of Covid hitting us are quite real, Delhi govt preparing on war-footing to combat it: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Chances of third wave of Covid hitting us are quite real, Delhi govt preparing on war-footing to combat it: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
Advertisement