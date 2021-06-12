To strengthen preparations to fight Covid, 22 new PSA oxygen plants at nine hospitals across Delhi being added today: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 11:43 IST
- Country:
- India
To strengthen preparations to fight Covid, 22 new PSA oxygen plants at nine hospitals across Delhi being added today: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CM Arvind Kejriwal
- Covid
- Delhi
Advertisement