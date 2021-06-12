800 govt schools closed in Punjab in 5 years, many others given to private bodies to be run, alleges AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
800 govt schools closed in Punjab in 5 years, many others given to private bodies to be run, alleges AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Punjab
- govt
- CM Sisodia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two held for beating dog to death in Delhi's Okhla
Plea filed in Delhi HC seeking investigation into deaths at Jaipur Golden Hospital on April 23-24
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt over PIL seeking direction to vaccinate children between 12-17 years
Delhi HC issues notice on PIL seeking direction to repair non-functional electric crematoriums
Petition filed in Delhi HC against Twitter for non-compliance of new IT rules