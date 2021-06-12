GST Council cuts tax rate from 12% to 5% on medical grade oxygen, BiPaP machines, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, pulse oximeter: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 15:40 IST
- Country:
- India
GST Council cuts tax rate from 12% to 5% on medical grade oxygen, BiPaP machines, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, pulse oximeter: FM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GST Council
Advertisement