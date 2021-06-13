Social, political, cultural gatherings will continue to remain prohibited in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal on unlock process
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Social, political, cultural gatherings will continue to remain prohibited in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal on unlocking process.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
Advertisement