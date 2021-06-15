What Does Top Up Medical Insurance Cover for an Individual?

Working in the organised sector with a good job makes you feel satisfied, doesn't it? More so, if your employer provides you with several perks, such as health insurance. Such support provides you with comfort and security. But have you wondered what the scenario would be if your insurance coverage is not enough to pay for sudden medical bills? Your present health insurance might be enough to pay for small ailments and illnesses, but it might not be enough for surgery or a major disease.

A bigger health cover might not be for everyone due to high premiums. This is where top up medical insurance plans come in. Such plans offer higher coverage at low premiums.

Introduction to Top Up Medical Insurance

A top-up health insurance plan is an add-on to your present health insurance policy. A top-up plan only enters the picture when the base amount from your insurance is exhausted. Top up medical insurance plans are used when the deductible amount is used up and are only valid for a single hospitalisation. Let's look at this using an example.

When selecting your top-up medical insurance plan, pay attention to the deductible criteria as it may vary for single illnesses, pre-existing diseases, and pre/post hospitalisation. The higher the deductible amount, the lower is the premium amount and vice-versa. This is because a higher deductible implies a lower risk for the insurance provider.

Reasons for Choosing a Top Up Medical Insurance Plan

You have existing health insurance with a low sum insured.

You have employee health insurance but want to add a top-up plan for financial security.

You do not have a health insurance policy.

You want an additional security cover but at a lower premium.

What is Covered Under a Top Up Medical Insurance Plan?

Day Care Treatment

Daycare treatment where patients do not have to be hospitalised for more than 24 hours.

Pre and Post Hospitalisation Expenses

Pre-hospitalisation expenses refer to the expenses incurred by a patient before being hospitalised. The expenses usually include tests suggested by doctors. Top up medical insurance plans include 30-day pre-hospitalisation expenses.

On the other hand, post-hospitalisation expenses are incurred once the patient has been discharged from the hospital. The expenses are a result of medical costs, doctor consultation fees, and diagnostic tests. Top-up plans allow for 60-day post-hospitalisation expenses.

Expenses While Hospitalised

This is quite a broad category, and the coverage depends on the insurance provider chosen. Usually, it comprises oxygen, room rent, OT and ICU charges, surgical appliances, and anaesthetic bills.

Pre-Existing Diseases

This also depends on the insurance provider chosen. Some include coverage for pre-existing diseases, while others do not. If pre-existing diseases are covered, a waiting period needs to be completed before you can make a claim. Furthermore, the claim will only be applicable if you make a declaration regarding the disease before purchasing a top-up medical insurance policy.

Organ Donor Coverage

Some insurance providers also include cover for organ donors, i.e., the hospitalisation expenses, including pre and post-hospitalisation for organ donors.

Health Check-up and Expert Opinion

Top up medical insurance plans also provide coverage for annual health check-ups for policyholders. Apart from this, policyholders can also get expert opinion consultation without paying for it.

Review Your Options Carefully

Top up medical insurance plans are essential in filling up the gaps that may arise between your present health insurance and the hospital bills. In a nutshell, these plans offer dual benefits in the form of an enhanced sum insured and a lower premium. But that does not mean you should buy any top-up plan without conducting thorough research. Hence, it is critical that you carefully choose the top-up plan before purchasing it.

Opt for insurance providers with a consistent claim settlement ratio and a vast list of network hospitals such as Care Health Insurance. Make sure you check the benefits and exclusions of the policy thoroughly to avoid future disappointments.

