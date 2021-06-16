Two Covid vaccines are made in India and more are in development, trial stage, says PM Narendra Modi at VivaTech conference.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 16:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Two Covid vaccines are made in India and more are in development, trial stage, says PM Narendra Modi at VivaTech conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
- Narendra Modi
- India
- VivaTech
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Several cops contracted COVID on duty, must follow precautions: Hyderabad police commissioner
Japan to begin COVID-19 vaccinations at workplaces on June 21
Indore civic body, state health dept conduct test of COVID norm violators
COVID-19 aid: Indian-American NGO raises USD 100000 for specially abled people in India
BRIEF-Sinovac Biotech Supplied Over 600 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of End-May