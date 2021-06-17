MT Tough Advertising Translation: Overcoming a Challenge

MD Have you got a task of translating advertising materials? This may be a challenging thing. See this article for answers and suggestions.

H1 Problematic Translations of Advertisements: Tips to Deal with

Advertisement

Advertising matters a lot in our modern world. This becomes especially relevant and important if a brand wants to explore new markets. The thing may become a bit challenging if a target market speaks another language. Here plenty of nuances should be taken into account – from meaning to spelling. The wrongfully chosen strategy of promotion may ruin the appearance of a brand. While the wisely chosen approach may increase the presence of a brand and make its intervention faster and easier?

What if you have amazing advertising in German, let's say, but want to enter the US market. The accuracy of translation matters a lot here. But, before making such, it may be necessary to hire a transcriber for making necessary preparations. We will review attentively and precisely all aspects you need to pay attention to, for which transcription may prevent all related risks easily.

H2 Accuracy that matters

For instance, you have international team members of which are located in different countries. And you have audio or visual material to transmit to text. That may become difficult. Negotiations and conversations may take time. You may need to involve extra outer professionals to hear their opinions. Perceptions may differ. But, if you have content transcribed, ensuring the accuracy and ease of your work may become a number of times simpler. The productivity will also be increased the number of times because you will be discussing the meanings and messages instead of spelling and correctness of understanding. Transcription services may also prevent other certain risks.

H3 Translating mottos and logos correctly

These things are one of the most important in terms of your advertising. In fact, these are things potential customers will likely remember in the first turn. What is the most important in this case? The exact correct meaning that stands behind the phrases and mottos. You need to have, in this case, not only the exact translation but also the context of its use. This may take time and, again, requires a sufficient level of accuracy. How to reach that?

A professional human transcription service or at least an automated transcription service may help you with that dramatically. Just imagine – you will be able to take these transcribed materials and brainstorm about the meaning and context of expressed messages. This can help significantly in picking the right phrases for translations.

H3 Preventing cultural offences

While you are working on your advertising materials for other markets, surely the last thing you want to do is misleading your potential customers or even offending them. That could be unintentional only. The accuracy of translation matters here a lot again. But, you need also prevent any risks related to the unclear sounds or peculiarities of spelling. You need to reassure that the word is used in its specific meaning appropriate to the context. You need to pick the exact equivalent later.

Local specialists, you may work with can consult you on the peculiarities of the target language. But, they need to have clear video or audio materials first. Textual versions of such may be more convenient for use in some cases. Here is a place where you need to transcribe the recording.

H3 Wordplay and Trends

What about not only preventing risks but also gaining additional benefits from your market intervention (and related translation goals)? What if you may pick the right words to ensure the winning wordplay? How about exploring local trends and making something integrated therein? That could be very promising, isn't it? But to arrange all things well, it is necessary to have the correct original content and list all possible options you have for that translation. Certified transcriptionists and translators may help you with reaching this advanced goal.

H2 Final Words

Making advertising should be easy. If your slogan and phrases are formulated easily, your customers may likely become more interested in products and services offered faster. Each person who wants to get good outcomes needs to apply effective solutions for those.

What if you have aimed at reaching any other market? That could be easy to do if you are aware of all its peculiarities, including in terms of language. You need to be aware of cultural differences and peculiarities. What if the direct translation of a phrase or motto you have may lead to some unclear phrases or idioms that may mislead potential customers or even offend them? These are surely risks that have to be prevented by professional translation and sometimes transcription services.

These services may also ensure the accuracy and productivity of your work. The output material may be even better than the original content. And you may also use in full the power of wordplay and catch existing trends. Sounds good, isn't it? That is possible if you involve professionals in the process.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)