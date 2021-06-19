HOW MUCH DOES BETTERHELP PLAY?

Before they make up their mind whether to work with BetterHelp or not, counselors who want to work with BetterHelp usually enquire about how much they will likely make periodically. And that sometimes makes their decision-making process slow. To help you make a decision as a prospective BetterHelp counselor, this article clarifies the income issue with the hope that it will help counselors make a quick decision. Also, this article is also for counselors who may want to know the difference and the similarities between BetterHelp and Talkspace or compare BetterHelp vs Talkspace to make a final decision.

BetterHelp offers counselors the avenue to be the deciders of how much they earn because of the flexibility and the self-deciding nature of the structure of the income. To know if you have met your targeted earning, you can check your online dashboard for confirmation. An edge you have as a counselor on BetterHelp is that your only responsibility is counseling. BetterHelp takes charge of sourcing clients, fixing technicalities, etc.

The amount you earn on BetterHelp on a monthly basis is determined by the amount of work you do and the quality of your counseling services. As a BetterHelp counselor, your monthly income will always vary. It increases and decreases together with your engagement level. That is, as the number of your clients and how well you are able to engage those clients get better, your income increases and vice versa.

BetterHelp pays you based on your caseload to encourage hard work. It does not adopt a time model to pay you. And that is what makes BetterHelp mode of payment different from every other payment mode. If you are a counselor on BetterHelp, there are two ways you can increase your income. First, take new clients frequently. This will boost your income as a counselor on BetterHelp. Secondly, inject more quality into the services you render to your clients, for every BetterHelp review you get from your clients propels your career progress.

Also, there are other factors that determine the amount you make on BetterHelp and Talkspace as a counselor. One is your commitment. It is possible to work as a full-time BetterHelp counselor or as a part-time counselor if you have another job. Another factor is how much you make use of your free time to build your caseload as a counselor on BetterHelp. Those who make reasonable amounts of money on a monthly basis on BetterHelp build a high caseload and maintain the quality of their services as well. To make a lot of money like successful counselors on BetterHelp, simply follow their lead by rendering high-quality service to numerous clients.

One advantage of working with BetterHelp is that there is no minimum caseload for counselors. Your caseload can move from high to low in successive months – it is all your choice! That may depend on your readiness to make money and your availability to render client-friendly counseling service. But while BetterHelp does not mount a caseload on counselors, it recommends that counselors spare their clients at least 10 to 15 hours weekly. That is to satisfy their clients and to increase their income.

BetterHelp's compensation model enables you as a counselor to make money that is equivalent to your efforts and expertise. By engaging your clients regularly via diverse BetterHelp communication mediums like video call, audio call, text messaging and so on, rest assured that you will thrive as a counselor on the BetterHelp platform. You will be able to see the full details on how BetterHelp pays its counselors once your registration is successful and approved.

