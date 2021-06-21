State govts being asked to give advertisements saying ''Thank you Modiji'': Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia on Covid vaccination programme.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:24 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
