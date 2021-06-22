It is clear that management of first & second wave of Covid was disastrous, we have tried to point out reasons for it:Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 11:38 IST
- Country:
- India
It is clear that management of first & second wave of Covid was disastrous, we have tried to point out reasons for it:Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Covid
- first & second
Advertisement