Relations with BJP cannot remain one-sided; Will consider all possibilities if attempts to corner me continue: LJP's Chirag Paswan to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 17:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Relations with BJP cannot remain one-sided; Will consider all possibilities if attempts to corner me continue: LJP's Chirag Paswan to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chirag Paswan
Advertisement