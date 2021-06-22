Of 22 cases of delta plus variant, 16 reported from Ratnagiri, Jalgaon in Maharashtra and the rest from Madhya Pradesh and Kerala: Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 17:18 IST
Of 22 cases of delta plus variant, 16 reported from Ratnagiri, Jalgaon in Maharashtra and the rest from Madhya Pradesh and Kerala: Govt.
