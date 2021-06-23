5 Fast Ways to Increase Credit Score

A low credit score causes multiple problems. Lenders regard you as a risky borrower, while employers and landlords doubt your creditworthiness. This indicator is used by different organizations to compare applicants. If your status is unimpressive, follow our tips to boost the score. Here are the fastest methods you can find.

Given the dire economic situation, it is wise to get your score back on track ASAP. The economy is teetering on the brink of recession. The strength of your score may soon be crucial for your financial security.

Advertisement

1. Correct Your Credit Report

Credit scores are not always fair. Low ratings may stem from reporting errors, which are fairly common. The best credit repair company in the US will correct them on your behalf as soon as possible.

To see if this is necessary, download a free copy of your history. It is crucial to consider reports from Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. Any of them may be erroneous.

The law entitles you to one free copy annually from www.annualcreditreport.com. However, due to the pandemic, the service is now accessible weekly through April 20, 2022. This gives Americans an opportunity to track their borrowing histories closely and see if they should get help with credit repair.

After downloading the reports, scrutinize them line by line. Look for any negative events like late or missed payments, bankruptcies, etc. If you see any details that look suspicious, the repair could help you fix the score.

To achieve the goal, you will need to collect evidence and dispute the errors formally. This is a tedious and time-consuming process. A better alternative is to hire a professional repair company, as it will do everything for you.

If there are just a few mistakes on your reports, an increase may happen in just over a month. Complicated cases may take half a year, so it is crucial to keep an eye on your reports. Monitor the score through My FICO or apps like Credit Sesame. This way, you will notice a drop quickly. Pay attention to VantageScore as well, as it is the second most popular assessment system in the country.

2. Pay Down Your Balance

According to the official information from FICO, 30% of the score depends on the size of your overall debt. However, this is not just the amount, but the proportion between balances and limits that matters.

Credit utilization applies to revolving credit — i.e., credit cards. To find it, you should divide the sum of your balances by the sum of your limits. For example, if you have four credit cards with a total limit of $10,000, and a $3,500 total balance, your utilization is 35%.

This is higher than what experts recommend (10% or less). To achieve a decent ratio, you have to pay off some or all of your balances until you owe no more than $100. As you can see, maxing out your credit cards is a terrible idea, as it ramps up utilization to 100% and causes the score to plummet. On the other hand, if you pay off your balances, your score will get an instant boost.

3. Pay More Often

So, what can you do if you really need to max out? In this case, paying twice a month could prevent the worst consequences. As your lender will report to the bureau monthly, the data may not reflect your actual behavior.

Suppose your limit is $1,000. You use the card for everything and pay back the full amount every time. However, because of the frequency of data sharing, this may look like credit overuse. The bureau may see a $1,000 limit and $1,000 balance — i.e., utilization of 100%.

To prevent this from happening, pay not once, but twice a month. This way, your running balance will be lower. Whenever you get some spare cash, use it to pay off the debt.

4. Increase Your Credit Limit

Bringing down the balances may not be possible for everyone. Fortunately, there is another way to approach utilization — by maximizing the limit. This will also change the proportion in your favor.

Suppose your current limit is $1,000, and the bank agrees to extend it to $2,000. This will automatically cut your utilization in half. For this method to work, you should keep your balances stable. Do not tap into the newly available credit.

What if the bank rejects your application? Try another issuer or consider getting a secured credit card. As it requires a deposit (typically, $200), financial institutions are more willing to grant such requests. Fortunately, utilization is calculated for all lines of credit.

5. Negotiate Outstanding Balances

Has your score fallen because of debts in collections? If these derogatories are true, there is no way to wipe them out. However, you can do some damage control by liaising with the collectors.

The organization may agree to reduce the total amount. Such a settlement will still be classified as derogatory. On the upside, it will show that you have taken responsibility for paying as much as possible.

The settled debt will not be marked as outstanding. It is crucial to get such an agreement in writing. Overall, this is the best course of action, and there are plenty of guides online.

Extra Tip: Become an Authorized User

This way, you will be added to someone else's credit card account. It is important to choose a card with a positive history. For example, if you have a relative or friend who manages their finances well, ask them for a favor. Explain that you do not intend to use their funds, but merely want to build your own credit.

This method works because the other person's account will show up on your report. As a result, it will be included in utilization. If the cardholder is careful with their payments, your score will get an instant boost.

The Bottom Line

Your credit improvement strategy will depend on the accuracy of your reports. If the score is justified, you may adjust your credit utilization, negotiate any debts in collection, and make other changes to your borrowing behavior. In case of repair, the results may take months depending on the condition of your records.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)