LJP's Chirag Paswan can take forward father's legacy only by joining fight against M S Golwalkar’s thoughts: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 15:10 IST
LJP's Chirag Paswan can take forward their father's legacy only by joining the fight against M S Golwalkar's thoughts: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to PTI.
