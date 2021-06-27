Those who engineered LJP split were vengeful against Chirag as he fought against them in polls: Tejashwi Yadav's dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 15:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Those who engineered LJP split were vengeful against Chirag as he fought against them in polls: Tejashwi Yadav's dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chirag
- Nitish Kumar
- Bihar
- Tejashwi Yadav's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
LJP MPs to meet Om Birla at 3pm today over removal of Chirag Paswan as LS leader: Sources
LJP MPs join hands against Chirag Paswan
LJP MPs to meet Om Birla at 3pm today over removal of Chirag Paswan as LS leader: Sources
Removed Chirag Paswan as LS leader to save LJP: Pashupati Kumar Paras
Chirag Paswan has reaped what he had sown: JD(U)