India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-Prime, an advanced version of Agni-1 missile, off Odisha coast: DRDO sources.
PTI | Balasore | Updated: 28-06-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 12:57 IST
