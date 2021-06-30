SC directs NDMA to issue guidelines within six weeks for minimum standard of relief to be granted to kin of those who died of COVID-19.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 11:12 IST
- Country:
- India
SC directs NDMA to issue guidelines within six weeks for minimum standard of relief to be granted to kin of those who died of COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NDMA
Advertisement