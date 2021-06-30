SC asks Centre to formulate insurance scheme for family members of those who die due to disaster as proposed by Finance Commission.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 11:21 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks Centre to formulate insurance scheme for family members of those who die due to disaster as proposed by Finance Commission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finance Commission
Advertisement