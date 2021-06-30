From Rigel to Regeneron: New Covid-19 Treatments Promise to Bypass Vaccine Roadblocks

Taiwan, long hailed for its impeccable handling of early waves of the coronavirus outbreak, has spent the past few weeks scrambling to secure vaccine supplies amid a sudden rise in domestic cases. After enjoying eight straight months without community transmission, cases have spiked alarmingly in the island country; tragically, this upsurge has translated to a loss of life as well—a staggering 97.9% of all Covid deaths in Taiwan have occurred since May 15.

The onslaught of infections is particularly problematic given that merely 1% of the Taiwanese population has been vaccinated against the virus, and the country failed to secure anywhere near enough doses to inoculate its 23 million residents. Much to Taiwanese officials' relief, allies have banded together to offer donated doses—the US just shipped 2.5 million Moderna doses to the island, while Lithuania recently announced a donation of 20,000 AstraZeneca doses.

Even with these generous donations, much of Taiwan's population will remain unprotected against the virus unless it manages to secure more doses. Indeed, Taiwan's example has underlined the fact that if life is ever going to return to normal around the world, the coronavirus needs to be fought on more than just one front. Indeed, though former hotspots such as Europe are revelling in their accelerating vaccine campaigns and ever-falling numbers of new infections, the global fight against the virus is far from over.

The United States just reached the milestone of 150 million people vaccinated—yet vaccination rates are uneven across the country and models have warned of a fall surge in areas with low coverage. The situation in the developing world is far more dire—Africa's vaccine rollout has been consistently undermined by unsteady supplies, with the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Bank even warning that vaccinations in Africa could soon come to a complete stop.

In Tavalisse, a promising option

What these experiences make glaringly clear is the fact that if it's not possible to inoculate large populations fast enough to achieve herd immunity, then public health decision-makers should focus on finding ways to reduce the severity and long-term health effects for those who become infected by Covid-19. In other words, while vaccines are pivotal, they cannot be the only tool in the shed against the virus.

Instead, physicians and public health authorities need a much "broader arsenal of therapies" to tackle the threat posed by the virus, and attention is rightfully shifting toward the development of effective and early treatment for individuals with acute Covid infection, including those at high risk for serious outcomes. Many treatments are currently being explored with encouraging results in trials. Among the most encouraging examples is the oral drug Tavalisse (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate), developed by South San Francisco-based firm Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel has carried out trials with positive results repurposing Tavalisse, which before the pandemic was the first oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor approved to treat adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia, an autoimmune disease characterised by insufficient platelet production and even platelet destruction. Now, clinical trials have shown that Tavalisse's dual mechanism may help stave off thrombosis, pneumonia and damaged lungs in hospitalised coronavirus patients.

Phase 3 trials of Tavalisse as a potential Covid-19 treatment are ongoing, bolstered by a $16.5 million grant from the US Department of Defense, following positive Phase 2 results from a study conducted by the NIH that showed "broad and consistent improvement in clinical outcomes including serious adverse events, mortality, ordinal scale assessment and a number of days in the ICU". According to the Phase 2 results, the drug reduced the number of Covid patients with Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) by half, and cut the number of days spent in the ICU by 4 days compared to patients treated with standard of care therapies alone—a highly promising result.

Reducing Covid-19's impact

Drugs such as Tavalisse, which appear able to reduce the severity of a coronavirus infection and sharply curb the time spent in intensive care, could be a gamechanger for public health systems and help reduce overall patient mortality and severe outcomes during a fourth wave later this year. It's no surprise, then, that research continues on a broad array of coronavirus treatments in the hopes of stemming the Covid tide.

The US Institutes of Health have recently begun prioritizing a separate path of treatment using monoclonal antibodies, or manufactured copies of human antibodies, which have already had promising results in the fight against other diseases like cancer. A treatment of that type by Regeneron has been shown to be effective in treating acute Covid-19, via an intravenous infusion of lab-manufactured antibodies that neutralise the virus rather than manage the body's inflammatory response to it. Recently released data from the Recovery trial indicates that it could help up to a third of those hospitalised with severe Covid-19 infections and that for every hundred patients given the treatment, six lives could be saved thanks to the therapy.

Positive results from a range of treatment trials are a vital development, especially in light of recent noteworthy failures. A case in point is the underwhelming result of the crisis-ridden AstraZeneca, whose own antibody treatment failed to achieve its targets in its Phase 3 trial.

Fighting the virus beyond the vaccine

With vaccinations remaining expensive, difficult to access for much of the world, and with levels of vaccine hesitancy still at stubbornly high levels in many countries, it's increasingly clear that vaccines alone cannot reduce Covid-19's impact on the population. While public health focuses on eliminating the virus altogether is an admirable one – both in developed countries like Taiwan or developing nations– the real-life logistical challenges of achieving this goal are steep and, in some countries, proving insurmountable in the short term. Fortunately, by continuing to develop an arsenal of therapies against the Covid-19 virus, researchers are carefully prying open the doors to a life post-lockdown that does not solely depend on a successful vaccine programme.

