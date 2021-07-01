Special NIA court clears Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi of all charges under UAPA for his alleged role in violent anti-CAA stir in Assam in Dec 2019.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-07-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 12:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Special NIA court clears Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi of all charges under UAPA for his alleged role in violent anti-CAA stir in Assam in Dec 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Sivasagar MLA
- Dec 2019
- Akhil Gogoi
- Special NIA court
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam will try to replicate Gujarat model in power sector: CM
Micor-blogging site Koo launches Assamese service
Don't slacken vaccination drive, conduct vulnerability mapping in blocks: Assam CM to DCs
Assam Congress slams move to replicate Gujarat model in power sector
Assam Congress chief expresses discontent over candidate selection in assembly polls