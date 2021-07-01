Service rendered by doctors in last one and a half years is exemplary; I thank them on behalf of 130 cr Indians: PM on Doctors' Day.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 15:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Service rendered by doctors in last one and a half years is exemplary; I thank them on behalf of 130 cr Indians: PM on Doctors' Day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indians
Advertisement