Our govt has put maximum thrust on health care sector, budget for it more than doubled to over Rs 2 lakh cr this year: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 15:33 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
