Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar forced to cut short his speech due to ruckus by opposition BJP over post-poll violence in West Bengal.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 14:56 IST
- Country:
- India
