Professor Sir Ludwig Guttmann's 122nd Birthday, Today's Google Doodle

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 01:28 IST
Professor Sir Ludwig Guttmann's 122nd Birthday, Today's Google Doodle

Ludwig Guttmann was born on 3 July 1899 to a German-Jewish family in Tost, within what was then German-controlled Upper Silesia, and is now Toszek in Poland. He was born in Konigshutte (today Chorzow, Poland) where he passed his Abitur at the humanistic grammar school in 1917 before he was called up for military service. By 1933 he was working in Breslau as a neurosurgeon. In September 1943, Ludwig Guttmann was asked to establish the National Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire. The center opened on 1 February 1944, the United Kingdom's first specialist unit for treating spinal injuries. He was appointed its director, a position he held until 1966. In 1961, he founded the British Sports Association for the Disabled, which would later become known as the English Federation of Disability Sport. Ludwig Guttmann worked with Europe's leading neurologist Professor Otfrid Foerster from 1924 to 1928. He was asked by the Government to become Director of the new National Spinal Injuries Centre at the Emergency Medical Services Hospital at Stoke Mandeville in 1943. He taught a whole generation of physicians from all over the world in his methods, and centers were established worldwide. Paralympian Tanni Grey-Thompson said once, "If I could say anything to Sir Ludwig it would be, Thank you!"

