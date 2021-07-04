Cong's national leadership to decide on CM face, UP assembly polls to be fought under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's supervision: Ajay Lallu to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 12:34 IST
- Country:
- India
