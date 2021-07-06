SC dismisses pleas seeking permission to conduct 'Rath Yatra' at various places other than Jagannath Puri in Odisha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 11:37 IST
- Country:
- India
