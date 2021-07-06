Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 12:44 IST
